Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,978 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 78.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $214.62 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

