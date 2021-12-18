Huntington National Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after buying an additional 735,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,109,000 after buying an additional 734,619 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.