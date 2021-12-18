Huntington National Bank Sells 108 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

