Huntington National Bank Sells 1,103 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.