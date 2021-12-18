HyperCash Market Cap Reaches $20.28 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $2.72 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.50 or 0.99578403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00279545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00434905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00136404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.