Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $15,757.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7,839.86 or 0.16805020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

