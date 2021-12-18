iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Charles Ross Carter Acquires 7,000 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

