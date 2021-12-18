Idle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,091.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $6.53 million and $27,091.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00004746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,927,395 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

