IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 783.5 days.

Shares of IGGGF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

IGG Company Profile

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

