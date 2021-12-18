Ilika’s (IKA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Ilika from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Shares of Ilika stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.77). The stock has a market cap of £227.48 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.14.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.