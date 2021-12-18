Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,743 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Shares of FANG opened at $102.43 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.