Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 65,324 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,324 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

