Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

CFG opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

