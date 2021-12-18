Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

