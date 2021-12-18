Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 149,413 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 149,413 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.27 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

