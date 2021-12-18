Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,184 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

