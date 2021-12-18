Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $53,811.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

