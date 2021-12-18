Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

INBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 39.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inhibrx by 168.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

