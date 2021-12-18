Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $672.36 million, a P/E ratio of -105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

