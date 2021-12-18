Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 29 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($196.99).

BLND stock opened at GBX 519 ($6.86) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.86.

Get British Land alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 630 ($8.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.11).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.