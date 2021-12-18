Insider Buying: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Acquires 12,375 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HQY stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.