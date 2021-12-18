Insider Buying: Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Purchases $251,600.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JOBY stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Joby Aviation Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.