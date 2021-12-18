Insider Buying: Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) insider Yoram Bibring acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $4.64 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.31.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

