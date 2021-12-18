Insider Buying: Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Insider Purchases $11,160.00 in Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) insider William C. Haydon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $11,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.