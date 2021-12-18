Insider Buying: Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Purchases 104,096 Shares of Stock

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Tim Edwards bought 104,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £34,351.68 ($45,396.70).

SUPP opened at GBX 33.45 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.61. The firm has a market cap of £303.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.53).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

