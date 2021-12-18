Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Buys $945,750.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIX stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.