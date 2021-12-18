Insider Buying: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Acquires $19,415.00 in Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,010,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

