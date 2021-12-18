Insider Buying: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Acquires $19,415.00 in Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
