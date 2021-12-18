Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Sells $8,902,314.72 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 9th, Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15.

ALXO opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $97.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

