Insider Selling: Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Sells $24,254.00 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 6,700 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $24,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 150,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

