Insider Selling: Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Sells £2,220,149 in Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($47.28), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,933,988.37).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,498 ($46.23) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,474.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,426.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.21. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($52.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($64.62) to GBX 5,225 ($69.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($58.15) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($56.16) to GBX 4,170 ($55.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($55.56).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

