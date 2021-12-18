Insider Selling: Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Sells £2,220,149 in Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($47.28), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,933,988.37).
Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,498 ($46.23) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,474.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,426.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.21. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($52.44).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
