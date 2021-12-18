Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.13. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

