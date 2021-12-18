Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $140.94 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $132.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

