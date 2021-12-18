Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.