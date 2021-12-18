Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00.

IBKR opened at $77.14 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

