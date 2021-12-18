Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Sells 893 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

