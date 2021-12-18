Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 6,668 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $497.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

