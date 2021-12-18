Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Qualys by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Qualys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qualys by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Qualys by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.