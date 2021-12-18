Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells 3,649 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,649 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $51,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SUMO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 3,903,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

