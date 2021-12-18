Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 2,801 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $85.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

