Insider Selling: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Insider Sells $618,069.83 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNVR opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.