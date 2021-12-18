Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 684 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

NYSE W traded up $12.27 on Friday, reaching $201.78. 2,069,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.33. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

