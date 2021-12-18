Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 1,369 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.