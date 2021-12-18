IntegraFin’s (IHP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.61) to GBX 640 ($8.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.06) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 514.50 ($6.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 564.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.