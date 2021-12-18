Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

