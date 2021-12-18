Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.