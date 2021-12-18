Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.