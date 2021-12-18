Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.87

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.87 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.96). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 51,765 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.68. The company has a market capitalization of £41.41 million and a P/E ratio of 25.89.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £234,000 ($309,237.48).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.