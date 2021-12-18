International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.82 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

