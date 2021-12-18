International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,163 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.32 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

