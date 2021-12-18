International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,331,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.